IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 730 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.