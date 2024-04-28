IAG Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 53,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period.

GEM opened at $31.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $930.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $31.90.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

