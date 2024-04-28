Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,125 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Ramaco Resources worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 186,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METCB traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $11.53. 13,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,981. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2416 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

