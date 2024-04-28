MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Update

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 213.8% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
MIND C.T.I. Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MNDO opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. MIND C.T.I. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $2.28.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 23.91%.
MIND C.T.I. Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of MIND C.T.I. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MIND C.T.I.
MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MIND C.T.I.
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.