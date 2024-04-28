MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Update

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 213.8% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDO opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. MIND C.T.I. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $2.28.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 23.91%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 11.21%. MIND C.T.I.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of MIND C.T.I. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

