Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.97 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 1.0% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14,032.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,223. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.28. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

