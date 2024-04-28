Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,454,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.28. 54,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2115 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

