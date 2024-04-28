Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.47.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $213.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.50 and its 200 day moving average is $198.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,734 shares of company stock worth $17,208,404. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

