Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.98. 203,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,953. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

