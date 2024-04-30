Banco Bradesco (BBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BBD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. 12,066,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,487,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

