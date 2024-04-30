Choreo LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,197 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,170,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,740,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $32.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

