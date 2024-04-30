Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear (NASDAQ: CART) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/29/2024 – Maplebear had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Maplebear had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/19/2024 – Maplebear is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Maplebear had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

4/1/2024 – Maplebear had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Maplebear was downgraded by analysts at Fox Advisors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/25/2024 – Maplebear had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Maplebear is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Maplebear had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Maplebear was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

3/5/2024 – Maplebear had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of CART opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,923,455.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,923,455.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and have sold 1,027,279 shares worth $29,422,416.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

