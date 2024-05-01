Kilroy Realty (KRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kilroy Realty Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE KRC opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.
Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 120.00%.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
