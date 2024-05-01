Kilroy Realty (KRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE KRC opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

View Our Latest Report on KRC

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.