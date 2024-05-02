Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-$2.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82.
Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.3 %
Dominion Energy stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy
Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy
In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dominion Energy
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.