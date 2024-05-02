Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-$2.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.10.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

