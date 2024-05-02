Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Up 6.5% in April

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 6,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNW. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 19,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of GNW stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Genworth Financial has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -615,000.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.70). Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.