Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LMND. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Shares of LMND opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.82. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.14. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 48.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

