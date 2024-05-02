Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Kforce Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kforce in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Kforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Kforce Stock Up 1.7 %

KFRC opened at $62.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kforce has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $74.79.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $351.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.92 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,069,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 732,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 60,436 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,103,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

