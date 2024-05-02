ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

TDUP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.67.

ThredUp Price Performance

TDUP stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $178.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.02. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 22.12% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%. The business had revenue of $81.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,186,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 186,579 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ThredUp by 445.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 746.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 77,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in ThredUp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

