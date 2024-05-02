Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Viper Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 70,815 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in Viper Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 181,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,827,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,747,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

