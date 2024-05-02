Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Walker expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$102.22 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on WDO

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 1.2 %

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$10.42 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.33 and a 12 month high of C$11.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.50 and a beta of 0.75.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.