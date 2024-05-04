72,742 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 72,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 510,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,054. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.