72,742 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 72,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of SCHR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 510,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,054. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.