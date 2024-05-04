Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Releases Earnings Results

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.350 EPS.

NYSE ATMU traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,741,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,992. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATMU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

