Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.
BBSI stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.20. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $76.22 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
