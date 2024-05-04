Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 57,181 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LNG traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,959,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,543. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.83. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.90.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

