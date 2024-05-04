iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.65

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.65 and last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 8693514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.69.
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,600,100,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,285.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,145.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,688,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,743,000 after buying an additional 1,271,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,601,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,259,000 after buying an additional 862,304 shares during the period.
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
