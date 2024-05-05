1,441 Shares in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,284,708.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,451,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 249,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $7,996,607.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,505,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,161,346.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,284,708.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,451,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 741,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,964,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

