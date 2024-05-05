Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.94.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,127. The company has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

