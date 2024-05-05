Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 180 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.06. 965,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,495. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

