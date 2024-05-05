Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $8.27 Million Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,130 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.82% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWQ traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,324. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $41.88.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.