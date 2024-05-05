Par Pacific (PARR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Par Pacific to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 47.63%. On average, analysts expect Par Pacific to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Par Pacific Stock Performance
Par Pacific stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.98. Par Pacific has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $40.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.
