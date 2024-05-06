Miller Industries (MLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter.

MLR stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.02. 16,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.03. Miller Industries has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

