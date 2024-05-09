E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,345 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,345 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 617.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $63.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

