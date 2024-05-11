Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,284,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $146,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 43,475 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Xylem by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Xylem by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.70.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $143.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

