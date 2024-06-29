Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUR) Short Interest Up 30.7% in June

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Woods Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oak Woods Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUR – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance

OAKUR remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Friday. 164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,583. Oak Woods Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

About Oak Woods Acquisition

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

