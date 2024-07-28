Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 215 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Snap-on Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $7.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.16.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
