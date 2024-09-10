B&I Capital AG Purchases New Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

B&I Capital AG bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up about 1.8% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $160.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $165.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.03.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

