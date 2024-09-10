Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after buying an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 384,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 48,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after purchasing an additional 822,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.61.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

