Compass Point Increases Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $28.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Compass Point from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.61% from the company’s previous close.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 889,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,888. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 44,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,194,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,942,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,145,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after acquiring an additional 205,090 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.