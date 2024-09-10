Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.01% from the stock’s current price.
RBRK has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rubrik from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Baird R W raised Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.
Rubrik Trading Down 6.9 %
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.7 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Rubrik
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $235,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter worth $427,000.
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
