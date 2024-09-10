Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.01% from the stock’s current price.

RBRK has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rubrik from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Baird R W raised Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rubrik

Rubrik Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of RBRK traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,364. Rubrik has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.46.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $235,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter worth $427,000.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.