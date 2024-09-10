Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $27.92 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 593.2% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,730,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 760,620 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

