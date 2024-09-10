Compass Point Raises Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $80.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Compass Point from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on REG

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of REG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 174,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 25,250.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 582.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.