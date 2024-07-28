Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Up 90.5% in July

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of HSON remained flat at $18.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,148. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $23.32.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

