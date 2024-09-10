Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Insider Purchases £15,120 in Stock

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) insider Martin Copeland acquired 13,500 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £15,120 ($19,772.46).

Serica Energy stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 115 ($1.50). 17,216,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,898. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.58. Serica Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.40 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 271.77 ($3.55). The firm has a market cap of £449.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,518.52%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

