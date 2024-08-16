Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,923,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,775,000 after buying an additional 2,406,870 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,825,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 641.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 672,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after purchasing an additional 581,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 879.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 492,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,501,000 after purchasing an additional 442,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,211.7% during the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 291,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 269,017 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.12. 380,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,495. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $70.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.10.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

