Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.71. 182,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,931. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $136.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

