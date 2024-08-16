Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 2,427 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,181,804. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.75. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

