Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ
Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.70. The company had a trading volume of 588,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,995. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.88 and its 200-day moving average is $253.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Constellation Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.
Constellation Brands Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Constellation Brands
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.