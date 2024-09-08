EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.95.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.08.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in EOG Resources by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after buying an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $609,300,000 after buying an additional 403,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,365 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

