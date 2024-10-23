Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,184 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.92. 71,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,531. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.28. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.42 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1011 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

