Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,605 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 15,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,327.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.85. 1,526,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,013,959. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

