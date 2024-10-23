Plan Group Financial LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Plan Group Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.7% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $68.20 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

